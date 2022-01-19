The Rusk city council, on Jan. 13, approved a two-year lease purchase agreement for six acres of property that was a part of the former Rusk High School. The lease does not include any buildings.
“This is an opportunity that presented itself a few months ago. The property was for sale in whole, aggregate. The city was unable to really pounce on that because of the cost of the asbestos abatement and demolition of the buildings that were involved with the old school. Another party came in and purchased the whole thing, but was made aware through a mutual party that the city had been interested in the land.” City Manager Amanda Hill said
“We’ve been in contact and worked out a proposal for just the land, the football field, the tennis courts, no buildings. The idea is to use this for an additional entertainment venue for the city.”
The purchase price of the lot is $100,000. The lease amount is $1,500 a month, with half of the lease amount to be used toward the purchase of the property, according to Hill.
An updated ordinance regarding the civic center was approved, including the fee rates approved at last month’s meeting. The ordinance adds authorization to have alcohol in the building, with the stipulation that security will be provided. Anyone providing security must be a licensed peace officer and cleared by the city prior to the event.
The council agreed to advertise for two separate bids to tear down the old lodge building and to remove the existing trees on a recently acquired city property on Reeder Street.
“There was a lodge there once… but it hasn’t been used in several years,” Councilman Walter Session said. “Right now it’s unsightly.”
Other items approved by council included the consent agenda and a budget amendment.
During announcements, Sessions said there would be no MLK celebration due to COVID.
It was also noted the city hall would be closed Monday, Jan. 17, and the Rusk schools had closed and would reopen for classes Wednesday, Jan. 19.
Hill said a website for the Economic Development Corporation was almost completed and would go live soon.
Rusk city council meetings are regularly scheduled for the second Thursday of the month.
