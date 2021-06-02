Each year, since its establishment in 2014, Rusk high school seniors have been awarded the Rusk TJC Citizens Promise scholarship.
This scholarship program is a partnership between Citizens 1st Bank, The James I. Perkins Family foundation and Tyler Junior College. These scholarships are available exclusively to Rusk High School graduates who enroll at Tyler Junior College within three years of graduation and may be awarded in amounts up to $8,000 for two years.
Eligible candidates must graduate in the top half of their class with a minimum 2.5 grade-point average, reside in within Rusk ISD boundaries and have attended RHS for their junior and senior years.
The 2021 Rusk TJC Citizens Promise students are Mya Bowden, Carrie Boykin, Gabriel Bradshaw, Riley Leigh Brooks, De’andre Ceasar, Kenneth Chhuon, A’liyette Cunningham, Connor Day, Cody Debord, Eli Delagua-German, Colleen Dover, Makayla Dowling, Heather Duke, Tara Emerson, Emily Etheridge, Emilee Garner, Landon Gates, Lane Gilchrest, Erika Gonzalez Alonso, Camdon Hudnall, Jett Jenkins, Baileigh Jones, Makayla Jones, Ty Keith, Bryce Lenard, Camryn Lyles, Dalton Martin, Caiden McClure, Delaney Monkress, Destiny Morris, Kedacia Nelson, Johanna Ontiveros, Bradley Parker, Abbie Pepin, Sum ‘ R Rocka, Rickey Sadler, Madison Stanford, Marcos Torres, Evelynn Truelock, Kristopher Vandever, Landen Weaver, Kelsey White, Makala Willems, Tanisha Williams, Ethan Womack, and Macy Woodruff.
