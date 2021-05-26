Rusk High School’s class of 2021 had 39 graduates to receive a total of 126 individual scholarships and awards.
Listed alphabetically by last name, with their awards, they are:
Emma Abernathy – Band Booster Club, Rusk Lions Club, Ruth Leverton Scholar;
Jordan Babyak – RHSAA Dr. Jim Swink Memorial;
Jeb Besson – Carlene Clayton Memorial, Cherokee County Forestry Scholarship, Cherokee County Junior Livestock Show Scholarship, Ducks Unlimited Scholarship, Hay Judging Scholarship, Livestock Show, Porter Family Scholarship, RHSAA Teacher Memorial, Rusk Rotary, SFA Lumberjack Legacy Forrest Program Scholarship, ST Microelectronics Scholarship, Star Greenhand Agribusiness, TX FFA Star Agribusiness Dina Wallrath Robertson Memorial Star Award, TX FFA State Proficiency in Ag Sales and Entrepreneurship;
Zach Blackmon – Bowling Green State University Grant, Bowling Green Success Scholarship, University Freshmen Academic Scholarship;
Mya Bowden – Band Booster Club, Catholic Youth of America Honors Society, Diocese of Tyler Catholic Daughters Scholarship, Diocese of Tyler Catholic Youth Book Scholarship, Euclid Masonic Lodge #45, Rusk Lions Club, Southwestern Teachers Assoc. of Dance and Twirling;
Carrie Boykin – Band Booster Club;
Kenneth Chhuon – TJC Presidential Honors Scholarship;
Michael Coleman – RHSAA E.H. and Marie Whitehead Memorial, University of Houston Acadeic Excellence Scholarship;
Jake Creamer – Cherokee County Ag Mech, Cherokee County Coverall Classic, Euclid Masonic Lodge #45, Fort Worth Livestock Show & Exposition Calf Scramble, Rusk Lions Club, RYSA-Football
Conner Day – RHS Athletic Booster Club;
Makayla Dowling – Austin Bank, East Texas Rural Electric Youth Seminar, Keith Radcliff Memorial Scholarship, Leo Hicks Creosoting Company-Alto, RYSA-Baseball/Softball;
Kendal Gates – Carlene Claton Memorial, Collin Carroll Memorial Scholarship, RHSAA Hubbard
Family Memorial #2, RYSA-Baseball/Softball;
Lane Gilcrest – RYSA-Baseball/Softball, TJC Presidential Honors Scholarship;
Ethan Givens – RHSAA Frank Madden Memorial, Rusk Ministerial Alliance;
Addi Holley – Mack Philbrick Memorial Scholarship, Oklahoma Christian University Eagle Scholarship, RHSAA Frank Summers Memorial;
Jett Jenkins – RHSAA Tom Sartain Memorial, TJC Presidential Honors Scholarship;
Baleigh Jones – Rusk Rotary;
Callie Lynn – Austin Bank, Band Booster Club, Cecil Richey Jr. RHS Scholarship, Doug and Sally Jordan Memorial Scholarship, RHSSA Student Memorial, RHS Athletic Booster Club, SFA Academic Excellence Scholarship, SFA University Scholars Program, Texas Educator Tuition Waiver, Tree of Promise and Rusk Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association;
Dalton Martin- Easttex Telephone Co-op;
Miranda Morin – Lauretta Colston Stewart Scholarship, RHSAA Judge Morris W. & Mauriete Hassell Memorial, RYSA-Football;
Bradley Parker – Band Booster Club;
Abbie Pepin – Keith Radcliff Memorial Scholarship, RHS Athletic Booster Club, TJC Apache Band, RYSA-Baseball/Softball;
Jo Micah Peterson – Band Booster Club, RHSAA Lovelady Family Scholarship, Rusk Ministerial Alliance;
Sum’r Rocka – Band Booster Club, TJC Apache Band, TJC Presidential Honors Scholarship;
Elijah Russell – Cherokee County Coverall Classic, Cherokee County Electric Co-op, Cherokee County Farm Bureau, Cherokee County Hay Judging Contest, Cherokee County Hay Show, Cherokee County Stock Show & Exposition, Cherokee County Wildlife Contest, Citizen’s First Bank/Perkins Family Foundation State Employee’s Children’s Scholarship, Euclid Masonic Lodge #45, Fort Worth Livestock Show & Exposition Calf Scramble, RHSAA Keith Conway Padgett Memorial, Rusk Ministerial Alliance, Rusk Rotary, Texas Farm Bureau Free Enterprise Speech Contest, The Raymond Dewayne Harvey Memorial Ag Scholarship, Tree of Promise & Rusk Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association;
Lucy Sanchez – United States Army;
Madison Stanford – Euclid Masonic Lodge #45, Nurse Glendale Pate Memorial Scholarship;
Joshua Szymborski – National Guard;
Dustin Taylor – Marines;
Carson Trawick – RHS Athletic Booster Club;
Evelynn Truelock – Cherokee County Federal Credit Union, Clifford Harris, The Sunshine Scholarship;
Gabi Vega – Marines;
Grace Veitch – RHSAA Harmon and Laura Schochloer Memorial, Texas A&M Corpus Christi Fine Arts Theatre Scholarship, Texas A&M Corpus Christi Honors First Year Scholar, Texas A&M Corpus Christi Presidential Scholar, Texas A&M Corpus Christi Rising Scholar;
Kaleb Ward – Panola College Drama Scholarship;
Kelsey White – TJC Presidential Honors Scholarship;
Makala Willems – Band Booster Club, RHSAA Hubbard Family Memorial #3;
Ethan Womack – Band Booster Club, TJC Presidential Honors Scholarship; and
Macy Woodruff – Cherokee County Stock Show & Exposition, Dr. Wesley Foreman Scholarship, NUCOR corporation Certificate of Education Award, RHSAA Hubbard Family Memorial #1, Rusk Ministerial Alliance.
