Graduating seniors of the Rusk High School class of 2021 met in the Eagle Coliseum Friday, May 21, for their commencement exercise.
Having to adapt and overcome the obstacles presented by the cornavirus pandemic, these graduates took their final steps as high school seniors as they received their diplomas and now step into the next phase of their lives.
Callie Lynn was honored as Valedictorian of the class and Jett Jenkins as Salutatorian.
High Honor was earned by Ethan Scott Womack.
The remainder of students finishing in the top 10% of the class included Emma Michelle Myers Abernathy, Preston Blake Arnold, Captain Earl Blankinship, Kenneth Lucky Chhuon, Rachel Elizabeth Coleman, Lane Michael Gilchrest, Ethan Patrick Givens, Sum’r Brooke Rocka, Elijah Dalton Russell,
Grace Ainslee Veitch and Kelsey Elizabeth White.
All graduates are wished well on their future endeavors.
