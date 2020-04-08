Rusk ISD announces plans for College Decision Day and Prom

RUSK — Good news for Rusk High School seniors.
The Rusk Independent School District has announced new dates for College Decision Day and the annual Prom.
College Decision Day will take place on May 1 and will be done online via video slideshow.
Seniors that have been accepted into a university, technical school, junior college or that have enlisted in the military are asked to send a copy of their acceptance letter, along with a picture of themselves and their letter, to Mr. Crawford Reyes crawford.reyes@ruskisd.net no later than April 17.
The annual Rusk High School Prom has a new date.
The event is scheduled for June 13 at The Legacy in Jacksonville.
