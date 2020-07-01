RUSK – The local school district is conducting a survey of parents with students who attend Rusk ISD, seeking feedback on their recent experience during the school shut down due to a national COVID-19 pandemic, along with assessing families' needs and concerns.
Information will be used by the district in planning the upcoming school year, which is slated for Aug. 12, according to a post on the RISD Facebook page.
Questions range from the campuses students attended to families' comfort level with their children returning to the classroom in a regular setting and its challenges. Data also is being complied about access to internet service to help the district navigate a plan for virtual learning, if needed. Another subject is bus transportation and the challenges limited capacity on school buses may pose for students.
Links to the stakeholder survey can be found on the district website – www.ruskisd.net – as well as on its Facebook page, “Rusk Independent School District.”
