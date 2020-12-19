The Rusk Independent School District trustees met in regular session Monday, Dec. 14, receiving reports and informational items. The consent agenda, consisting of previous minutes and a financial update were approved.
The financial report included the amount of expected income lost to the district due to an omission by the Cherokee County Appraisal District, specifically Chief Appraiser Lee Flowers. The failure to complete state mandates resulted in RISD receiving $750,000 less than anticipated from the State of Texas, according to RISD Superintendent Gary Burton.
The initial problem began with a discrepancy between local appraised land values and values assigned by the state. With the differences in values, the state would normally allow a grace period during which the affected county would gradually adjust appraisal rates to fall in line with state values.
Having previously experienced a similar situation in another district where local values and state values did not fall within a certain percentage difference, Burton stated he was not too concerned about the situation until he found out the district would not fall under a grace period.
Every two years, the appraisal district is required by state law to complete certain paperwork, including Methods and Assistance Program, or MAP. A portion of the state-mandated information required on MAP was left incomplete by Flowers, according to Burton. With the state mandates being incomplete, neither the county or local school districts will be allowed the grace period.
Burton stated the reason Flowers gave for not completing the state mandates was due to a lack of manpower and resources.
Fortunately, RISD was aware in July that the district may not be granted the expected amount of state funds affecting the current school year. When trustees adopted the current budget, they approved a transfer of funds from a non-bond facility fund balance to the general fund to cover the shortfall. The transfer may affect building and maintenance projects, but allows the district to fund all student-oriented objectives, according to Burton.
There were no action items on the agenda for the board to address.
