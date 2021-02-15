Rusk ISD trustees approved a number of items connected to a proposed renovation and construction project during regular session Feb. 8.
The board received a report from an architect regarding the field house renovation and construction.
The proposed project seeks to renovate the existing 12,000-square-foot field house at Eagle Stadium and construct a new 17,000-square-foot structure. The new construction will connect the field house and weight room buildings, according to Superintendent Grey Burton.
The board chose to use Construction Manager at Risk as the construction method for the district’s athletic facility project. In relation to the project, trustees also approved the selection criteria for the Construction Manager at Risk and the Request for Qualifications proposal guidelines.
If all goes according to plan, the district should break ground on the project in late March.
Plans are already in place to allow athletes to use other existing locker rooms on campus once renovation of the field house and new construction begins, according to Burton.
In other business, the board called for a trustee election and adopted a joint election agreement with the city of Rusk for May 1. All RISD trustees are elected at-large and two seats will be on the May 1 ballot. Trustees each serve a term of three years.
Trustees have approved a General Employability Skills course for eighth grade students.
Burton stated additional course offerings are being considered for approval in the near future.
All administrators, including all campus principals, assistant principals and directors, were unanimously approved for the 2021-2022 school year.
