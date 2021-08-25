Due to a large number of staff and students testing positive for COVID-19 on the G.W. Bradford campus of Rusk ISD, the district is requesting students be kept home, if at all possible, until Tuesday, Sept. 7.
The request came in the form of a letter from RISD Superintendent Grey Burton dated Aug. 24.
“We are taking every possible measure to keep the students and staff safe,” Burton wrote.
Parents are asked to closely monitor their children for symptoms during the next 10 days.
If symptoms develop, the district encourages students be checked by a physician and notify the campus.
Those who are able to keep their children home will not be required to make up the days missed.
The G.W. Bradford campus will remain open during normal hours for those who cannot remain at home.
“I truly appreciate your understanding and willingness to work with us as we all continue to navigate through COVID,” Burton stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.