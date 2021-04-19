Rusk ISD trustees received several informational reports during the regular monthly meeting April 12.
In a report regarding the Cherokee County Appraisal District, Superintendent Grey Burton stated a letter from CCAD acknowledged the mistake by Lee Flowers and assured steps were being taken to prevent such errors in the future. An omission by Flowers had cost the district $750,000.
Burton reported the superintendents of all the Cherokee County schools had met regarding the error by CCAD.
“In the future, I believe I will be bringing [you] a resolution that will allow us, as the district, to use who we choose for our delinquent taxes and to help with all the things that go along with that,” Burton said. “The group that we’ve used for a number of years, at one point for whatever reason, they’ve decided not to use them anymore. I’m not saying it’s this groups’ fault, but there’s a lot going on with no checks and balances.”
The superintendents have also decided to inquire about when the Cherokee County Appraisal District Board will be accepting nominations for membership.
“We want people on there, this is nothing against the people on there, but we want to be able to know that the districts are being represented there. We are all in agreement that we’re going to work together, every one of us, to be sure that schools and everybody is taken into account.”
In a separate report, Burton reminded the board there will be no trustee election in May, as only two individuals filed for the two open positions. During the May meeting, Montie Sunday will be sworn in to retake her position and newcomer Nathan Acker will also be sworn in, replacing Britt Patterson.
Burton noted graduation was at the end of May and stated it should be conducted as a regular graduation ceremony without the seating assignments or special tickets of last year. Those who plan to attend will be encouraged to wear masks.
Other reports included a facilities update, monthly expenditures, student transfers and board training requirements.
Following executive session, trustees approved contracts for a variety of staff positions and selected
BTC, or Buford Thompson Company, as the Construction Manager at Risk for the athletic complex addition and renovation.
BTC is a K-12 school builder with over 40 years of experience and locations in Ft. Worth and El Paso.
Regular action items approved by the board included the 2021-2022 Rusk ISD school calendar and the adoption of three revised local polices and the addition of one new policy.
The consent agenda was approved in whole and included minutes of the previous meeting, the financial update, the quarterly investment report and allotment and TEKS certification.
Two board members, Jack Ocker and Martin Pepin, were absent from this meeting.
