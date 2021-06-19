The Rusk ISD board of trustees adopted separate memorandums of understanding with Tyler Junior College and Jacksonville College, to provide dual credit classes through the 2021-2022 school year, during the June 14 meeting.
The arrangement with TJC remains the same as in the previous agreement.
The contract with Jacksonville College has changed, due to the retirement of an instructor.
While the first choice of the school was to have a live teacher, specifically for anatomy/physiology. With no one available, RISD elected to accept the JC option, which provided a hybrid approach. The online professor will come to the Rusk campus once a week to provide instruction and students will be allowed to visit JC for tutoring, if needed.
In other action, the board voted to no longer require masks or face coverings. Students or staff who choose to wear a mask may still do so.
The board also adopted a resolution regarding a Texas Association School Board resolution regarding ESSER III, guidelines for providing emergency relief funding to local school districts, and local policy.
Trustees also received reports from Superintendent Grey Burton related to TASB training for board members and on facility maintenance and upgrades.
Following executive session, new hires for the district were approved, including the advancement of Ashley Oliver from Rusk Elementary Assistant Principal to Principal.
