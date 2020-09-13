RUSK – Members of the Rusk ISD school board will meet in regular session, 6 p.m. Monday at the district administrative offices.
The meeting will be broadcast via Zoom, at https://zoom.us/j/6162690197; enter Meeting ID: 616 269 0197, then Passcode: 3i0iSp.
To listen in by phone, dial (346) 248 7799, enter Meeting ID: 616 269 0197, then Passcode: 777720.
Trustees will consider: • Approval of the installation of awnings at Rusk High School;
• Authorizing the adoption of the Election Systems and Software EVS 6000 voting system with Rusk County; and • Approval of a consent agenda comprised of previous meeting minutes and a review of financial updates.
The board reserves the right to enter into closed session at any time during the meeting; action, if any, will be taken when it resumes into regular session, as per Texas Government Code.
