An annual inspection resulted in a perfect score for Rusk KOA Holiday, which was a first for the business, according to owner Jack McMullen.
“It’s a rarity,” McMullen said of the perfect score. ”You have to have pretty much everything perfect.”
There’s what they call core items that are either pass or no pass. You have other point items that are worth anywhere from five to 20 points and they take off points if something’s not quite right.”
Inspections cover cabin interiors and exteriors, garbage sites, recreation hall, pavilions and every aspect of the camp. Inspectors take pictures of everything and obtain a report from owners regarding any new additions over the last year or planned for the upcoming year.
McMullen was happy with the inspection result, but gave credit to his staff.
“I think it’s tremendous and I give it all to our staff because without them we wouldn’t have got that. We have a really tremendous staff out there, probably the best staff I’ve had in 20 years. I’m real proud of them,” McMullen said.
Built in 2007, inspection scores have ranged between 460-470. McMullen, who purchased the property in 2015 has been able to increase their score over the last couple of years to a low to mid-500s.
McMullen admits the slower business due to COVID-19 may have contributed to the perfect score by giving staff more time to clean and maintain the property.
“It’s been kind of a blessing in disguise in that way, in that respect,” he said.
Accommodations provided by Rusk KOA Holiday include RV spaces, tent sites, cabins and even a teepee. The KOA campus encompasses a climate-controlled club room that seats up to 70 people, a dedicated area for rallies, a saltwater pool and a playground.
“We’re here to help them and we are open to the public, as far as day passes,” McMullen said.
Anyone can purchase a $7.00 day pass to use the pool, playground and other facilities.
For more information on the Rusk KOA Holiday, visit koa.com/campgrounds/rusk/ or their Facebook page.
To contact the business, call (903) 683-6641, or send email to rusk@koa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.