The Rusk Public Library kicked off its summer reading program, “Ocean of Possibilities,” Tuesday, June 7. The registration event featured numerous outdoor activities and a hot dog lunch. Kona Ice was there to provide a cool treat on the hot morning.
The approximately 60 who signed up at the event received bags appropriate for the theme, as they had the markings of a shark, complete with fins and tails attached.
The summer reading program is free and open to infants through age 17. Prizes will be given to the ones who read the most in their age groups. The age categories are age one to five, age six to 10 and 11 to 17.
Each Tuesday, from 10:30 a.m. until noon, the library will host events with special guests. The lineup includes:
• June 14 – Cool School Maria; Maria’s theme-related presentation will feature music and puppets. Discover more about her at coolschoolwithmsmaria.com
• June 21 – Robb Holladay: Holladay is a youth motivational speaker. Find out more on his Facebook page or at highvoltagetalks.com
• June 28 – Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts; The scouting groups will give presentations
• July 5 – Bonzo Crunch; The clown Bonzo Crunch, a returning act from last summer’s program, is a children’s entertainer. Find our more at bonzocrunch.com
• July 12 – Celebration
Awards will be presented at the celebration event which will occur at Jim Hogg Park.
Splash Kingdom at Nacogdoches, Subway, Kona Ice, Chick-fil-A, Whataburger, Pizza Hut, Dairy Queen, All Star BBQ, Brookshire Brothers and Apex Theaters are all sponsors providing certificates for a treat or meal and prizes for “Most Read” in each age category.
Along with the summer reading program, the library will continue to host Storytime with “Auntie” Evelyn at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays.
At 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily, Monday through Friday, the library will also play family-friendly movies. The calendar of movies can be found on Facebook by searching for Rusk Public Library, or by going directly to facebook.com/groups/531356750212939.
For information on library programs and events, call 903-683-5916, send email to librarian@rusktx.org, or find Rusk Public Library on Facebook.
