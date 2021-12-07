The Rusk Library hosted an inaugural Holiday Baking Championship Saturday, Dec. 4, in what is hoped to become an annual event. The top three entries earned bragging rights and a wooden spoon engraved with 1st, 2nd and 3rd place, as well as First Annual Baking Championship.
“This exceeded my expectations,” said Library Director Christine Camplain. “I was hoping we’d get at least five or six people and we had nine. For a first time, I think it’s really good.”
One person submitted two entries for a total of 10 baked goods submitted to the competition.
Three judges viewed each of the cakes, pies, cookies and candies submitted for presentation before tasting each entry.
Competitors and their entries were:
• Samantha Mynard, To Die for Carrot Cake, first place
• Janet Barrow, Italian Cream Cake, second place
• Ella Kovacs, Amazing Pecan Pie, third place
• Nancy Bell, Cracker Toffee Candy
• Renee Burton,, White Chocolate Cake
• Ella Kovacs, Classic Sugar Cookies
• Patricia Ross-Arnwine, Reindeer Oreo Bites
• Susie Shields, 7-Up Cake
• Evelyn Stewart, Oatmeal Cake
• Ashlynn Wells, age 10, Chocolate Cake
Once the judging was complete and winners announced, family and friends who were spectators joined the competitors in enjoying the baked goods
“I am so thrilled it went so well,” Camplain said of the contest.
_______________
To Die for Carrot Cake
Ingredients for Cake
One:
• 1¼ cups unsweetened applesauce or oil
• 2 cups granulated sugar
• 3 eggs room temperature
Two:
• 2 cups all-purpose flour
• 1 teaspoon baking soda
• 1½ teaspoon salt
• 1 teaspoon cinnamon
Three:
• Two cups grated carrots
• 1 cup chopped nuts (optional)
• 1 teaspoon vanilla
• 1 cup crushed pineapple, NOT drained (use the pineapple in juice, not syrup)
Ingredients for Cream Cheese Frosting:
• ½ cup butter, softened
• 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
• 1 teaspoon vanilla
• 1 pound powdered sugar
• top with toasted pecans or coconut, if desired
Instructions:
• Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
• Combine #1 ingredients. Add #2 ingredients. Stir in #3 ingredients.
• Pour into a lightly greased 9x13, two 9-inch pans or three 8-inch pans. (The cake is very moist so cutting parchment for the bottom of your pans will ensure they don’t stick. Or, use non-stick baking spray that has the flour in it for easy cake removal.
• Bake for 35-40 minutes for the 9x13 and 9-inch pans, 25-30 minutes for the 8-inch pans. Bake until inserted toothpick comes out clean.
• Let cakes cool for 10 minutes in the pan and them remove to a cooling rack and let cool completely.
Frosting:
• Beat the butter and cream cheese until nice and fluffy. Add in the vanilla and powdered sugar and beat until nice and smooth.
• Invert the cake onto a cake plate or stand.
• Apply a generous dollop of frosting and spread.
• Gently place the second cake on top and continue frosting. Repeat with the third cake if you’ve made three.
• Refrigerate for an hour before serving for best results.
_______________
Italian Cream Cake
Ingredients:
• 2 cups sugar
• 1 stick oleo
• ½ cup shortening
• 5 eggs, separated
• 2 cups sifted flour
• 1 teaspoon soda
• ½ cup chopped pecans
• 1 cup coconut
• 1 cup buttermilk
• 1 teaspoon vanilla
Instructions:
Cream sugar, oleo and shortening. Add egg yolks, one at a time, to creamed mixture. Beat well.
Dissolve soda in buttermilk. Add flour and buttermilk-soda mixture alternately to creamed mixture. Begin with flour and end with flour.
Add pecans and coconut.
Beat egg whites until stiff, but not dry, and fold into above mixture.
Pour batter into one 13x9 inch pan or three round, greased and floured cake pans.
Bake at 325 degrees for 24-30 minutes.
Cool and ice with Italian Cream Cake Icing (see below).
Icing:
Cream ¼ cup butter or oleo, room temperature, and one 8-ounce package of cream cheese, room temperature.
Add two cups of powdered sugar and one teaspoon vanilla. Cream together with butter and cream cheese.
Sprinkle between layers and on top and sides one cup chopped pecans and one cup coconut.
_______________
Amazing Pecan Pie
Ingredients:
1 cup Karo Dark Corn Syrup
3 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup sugar
2 tablespoons butter, melted
1 ½ cups pecans
1 unbaked 9-inch deep dish pie crust
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large bowl, stir together corn syrup, eggs, sugar, butter and vanilla. Next, mix in pecans.
Before pouring mixture into pie crust, prick pie crust with a fork al over the sides and bottom of pastry. Pour pie filling into crust.
Bake for 60 minutes. Pie is done when center reaches 200 degrees Fahrenheit.
Tap center surface of pie lightly. It should spring back when done.
For easy cleanup, spray pie pan with cooking spray. If pie crust is over browning during baking, cover edges with foul.
After pie comes out of the oven, cool it a room temperature about two hours. Cover with foil and refrigerate until cool. Serves 8.
_______________
Classic Sugar Cookies
Ingredients:
• 1 cup white sugar
• ½ cup softened butter
• ¼ cup shortening
• ½ teaspoon salt
• 1 egg
• ½ teaspoon almond extract
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 2¼ cups flour
• 1 teaspoon baking powder
Instructions:
In a large bowl, cream sugar, butter and salt. Beat in egg, vanilla extract and almond extract.
Sift together flour and baking powder. Gradually stir into creamed ingredients.
Chill for one hour.
Preheat oven.
ON a well-floured counter (using a floured rolling pin) roll dough until 1/8 inch thick. Cut into fancy shapes. Place on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper.
Bake 9-12 minutes, or until lightly browned around the edges.
Cool on racks and frost/decorate, as desired.
_______________
7-Up Cake
Cake:
• One box yellow cake mix
• One 4-ounce box of lemon pudding
• ¾ cup 7-Up
• 4 eggs
• ¾ cup oil
Bake at 325 degrees for one hour.
Glaze:
• 3 ¼ cup powdered sugar
• 1 teaspoon vanilla
• 3 tablespoons lemon juice
• ¼ cup 7-Up
Note: For competition, Evelyn Stewart chose to forego the glaze and simply sprinkle powdered sugar on top of the completed cake.
_______________
Chocolate Cake
Ingredients:
• 2 cups sugar
• 2¾ cups flour
• ¾ cup cocoa
• 1½ teaspoons baking powder
• 1½ teaspoons baking soda
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 2 eggs
• 1 cup milk
• ½ cup vegetable oil
• 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
• 1 cup boiling water
Instructions:
Heat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Grease baking pans.
Stir together sugar, flour, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda and salt in large bowl. Add eggs, milk, oil and vanilla; beat on medium speed with mixer for two minutes.
Stir in boiling water (batter will be thin). Pour batter into prepared pans.
Bake 30-35 minutes or until wooden inserted toothpick comes out clean.
_______________
Cracker Toffee Candy
Ingredients:
• One sleeve saltine crackers
• 2 sticks butter (1 cup)
• 1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
• 12 ounces chocolate chips
• ½ cup chopped pecans
Instructions:
Heat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Line rimmed baking sheet with wax paper.
Arrange crackers in a single layer.
Cook butter and sugar over medium heat until melted, stirring slowly. When it comes to boil, cook for three minutes.
Pour over crackers and spread evenly till completely covered.
Break 15 minutes. Spread chocolate chips completely covered.
Sprinkle pecans over candy.
Chill until firm. Break into pieces. Store in refrigerated in air tight container.
_______________
Oatmeal Cake
Ingredients:
• 1½ cups white sugar
• 1½ cups light brown sugar
• 1½ cups quick-cooking oats (NOT instant oats)
• 1 cup oil
• 2 cups hot water (not boiling)
• 3 eggs
• 1¼ teaspoon soda
• ¾ teaspoon salt
• 1½ teaspoon cinnamon
• 2 cups flour
Instructions:
Put oats in bowl and add hot water. Let stand while mixing other ingredients.
Cream white and brown sugar with oil. Add whole eggs, one at a time, beating well after each one.
Add flour, soda and salt. Add cinnamon. Fold in oats.
Bake in a low oven at 275 degrees Fahrenheit for one hour and 25 minutes, or until inserted toothpick comes out clean. Bake in an oblong pan.
Topping:
• 1½ sticks butter
• 1 cup brown sugar
• 2 cans of Eagle Brand Milk
• 3 tablespoons milk (or more, if needed)
• 1 cup coconut
• 1 cup chopped nuts
Put all ingredients in double boiler, except coconut and nuts. Cook on low.
_______________
Reindeer Oreo Bites
Ingredients:
• 1 package of double stuff Oreos
• 2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips
• 1 8-ounce package of cream cheese
• 1 tablespoon shortening
• Pretzel sticks
• Candy eyes (or white and black frosting to make eyes)
• Red round candy for nose, such as red M&Ms (or red frosting)
Instructions:
Set cream cheese out to soften at room temperature.
Crush Oreos in food processor until they are crumbs. Add cream cheese and mix well.
Roll mixture into one-inch balls and refrigerate for one to two hours.
Melt chocolate chips and shortening in microwave or in a double boiler over low heat.
Take chilled balls and roll in melted chocolate. Use either a toothpick or spoons to dip in the chocolate.
Place the chocolate-covered balls on a tray covered with wax paper.
Place candy eyes on each ball. Stick the pretzel sticks in the balls to look like horns.
Place red candy to look like a nose.
Refrigerate for an hour, then serve.
_______________
White Chocolate Cake
Ingredients:
• 4 ounces white chocolate, melted
• 2½ cups sifted cake flour
• 1 teaspoon baking powder
• ½ teaspoon salt
• 1 cup butter
• 2 cups white sugar
• 4 egg yolks
• 4 egg whites
• 1 teaspoon vanilla
• 1 cup buttermilk
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Grease and flour 2 or 3 cake pans of your desired size.
Sift together the flour, baking powder and salt. Set aside.
Melt the white chocolate in the microwave, set aside while it cools.
In a large bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the yolks, one at a time. Stir in the melted chocolate, then stir in the vanilla. Beat in the flour mixture alternately with the buttermilk. Set aside.
In a large glass or metal bowl, beat egg whites until stiff peaks form. Using a rubber spatula, fold 1/3 of the beaten whites into the batter, then quickly but gently fold in the remaining whites until no streaks remain. Divide into the prepared pans.
Bake in the preheated oven for 40-45 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Allow cakes to cool.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.