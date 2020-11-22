The Rusk Public Library hosted its regular weekly story time, not at the library, but at Jim Hogg Park on Thursday, Nov. 19.
Library Director Amy Walley, staff members, volunteers and parents enjoyed a Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.
Story time at the library usually consists of crafts, refreshments and of course, a story. On this occasion, the focus was on Thanksgiving, particularly A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.
The children gathered leaves and pine cones and were shown how to use them to create their own little turkeys. They were given coloring pages with Snoopy at a table set with a Thanksgiving feast. The children colored while Walley read A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.
After the story, the children were allowed to have their refreshments. On this day they were treated to the same items the Peanuts gang ate at their Thanksgiving gathering – popcorn, pretzels, marshmallows, toast and jelly beans.
The Rusk Public Library, also known as the Singletary Memorial Library, is located at 207 E. 6th Street.
For more information on the library or their services, visit their page on the city website, rusktx.org, or the Facebook page, Rusk Public Library. The library can be reached by calling (903) 683-5916.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.