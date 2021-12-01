The Rusk Public Library is hosting the first ever Holiday Baking Championship at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. In order to participate, registration and the $25 entry fee must be submitted by Friday, Dec. 3.
Each baked good will require a separate entry.
The baking contest will serve as a fundraiser for the library, according to Library Director Christine Camplain. The funds will be used to purchase new patio furniture.
Registration forms are available at the library and the contest is open to anyone of any age who enjoys baking.
The contest is limited to holiday-themed baked goods. Finished goods are to be brought for judging, but anyone needing to complete their entry, such as a tiered cake, can arrive as early as 10 a.m. when the doors open for the day.
The judges for the event include Rusk City Manager Amanda Hill and John Hawkins and Jo Ann Embleton of the Cherokeean. Trophies will be awarded to the top three entries, with bragging rights going to the champion.
Camplain said the idea behind the baking contest was to do something fun since everyone gets stressed out due to the holidays.
For more information about the Rusk Public Library, visit the organization’s Facebook page.
