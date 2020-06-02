Rusk man charged with intoxication manslaughter

Funeral services for Jerry Harold Byrom, age 81, of Cushing, will be held Friday, May 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Boren-Conner Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with Bro. Brian Sellers officiating. Burial will follow at Tecula Cemetery. Jerry Harold Byrom was born August 30, 1938, in Aubrey, Texa…