Rusk man charged with intoxication manslaughter

Caleb Michael Marsh, 22, of Rusk was booked into the Smith County Jail on Monday after being charged with intoxication manslaughter.
His bond has been set at $150,000.
According to a Texas Department of Public Safety report, Marsh, who was indicted on the charge in April, was involved in a drunk-driving wreck that resulted in the death of a Tyler man in Dec. 2018.
The report states Marsh was traveling westbound on State Highway 64, about seven miles east of Tyler, and was driving on the wrong side of the road when he struck a car that was headed eastbound.
The crash resulted in the death of David D. Nelson, 43, of Tyler and seriously injured Marsh.
The DPS incident report revealed that Marsh had a .129 blood-alcohol level at the time of the accident.
