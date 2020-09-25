TYLER – A Rusk man received a 12-year prison sentence for a fatal drunken driving wreck after entering a guilty plea for a charge of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle.
Caleb Michael Marsh, 23, appeared in the 7th District Court before Judge Kerry L. Russell in Tyler, entering his guilty plea via Zoom.
According to DPS reports, the incident occurred on Dec. 28, 2018, on State Highway 64 in Smith County. Marsh – who was driving a 2014 Dodge Ram – was traveling west along the highway, and a 2006 Ford Taurus operated by David D. Nelson, 43, of Tyler, was in traveling the opposite direction.
The report stated Marsh was driving on the wrong side of the road when the collision occurred. Nelson died at the scene, and Marsh was seriously injured. The report noted that Marsh’s blood-alcohol level was .129 at the time of the wreck.
