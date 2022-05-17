Mayor Ben Middlebrooks administered the oath of office to those recently elected and re-elected to the city council during the May 12 meeting.
After canvassing the vote, returning council members Martha Neely, Place 4, and Frances Long, Place 5, were sworn in together. Newcomer Zack McNew, who replaced Martin Holsome as Place 3 representative, was sworn in and welcomed to the council. Walter Session was elected by his fellow council members as Mayor Pro Tem.
The three charter amendments passed by voters were officially adopted. These amendments included:
• Changing the residency requirement for candidate eligibility from six to 12 months prior to election;
• Clarifying that while any registered voter may sign a recall petition, only those residing in the district of the council member subject to the recall may vote in such a recall election; and
• Clarifying language allowing a council member to be subject to a single recall election per term.
The only proposed amendment to fail was to allow the city manager to live outside city limits as long as he or she remained inside the boundaries of the Rusk Independent School District. The measure failed by a vote of 110 to 108.
City Manager Amanda Hill stated the water well project and the remodeling of the Chapman building are ongoing. Both are currently in the architectural design phase and there was nothing more to report on those projects at the current time.
It was announced that the first performance at Musick Park would be a professional wrestling event Friday, May 27. This is a ticketed event.
The second event at the venue will be a free concert performed by Blind Pursuit on Saturday, May 28, following Fair on the Square.
For more information on events or tickets at Musick Park, view upcoming events on the Musick Park Facebook page.
