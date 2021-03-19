Due to a conflict in scheduling and to help facilitate the early voting for Rusk Municipal elections, Judge Forrest K. Phifer has announced a change of location for the April 21 municipal court to the Rusk Civic Center, 555 Euclid Street, Rusk.
The date and times of court will remain the same. Only the location will be changed.
For information concerning an individual case, a defendant may contact the municipal court at (903) 683-2213. Anyone desiring to make arrangements to dispose of a case prior to the scheduled date, may do so.
For those financially unable to pay the fine, alternative methods of disposition are available, such as a payment plan or community service. One may also request indigence.
As always, a trail may be requested, either by jury trial or bench trial, which is a trial by the judge without a jury.
The judge cannot discuss the merits of a pending judicial proceeding prior to trial. This means the judge shall not discuss the facts of any contested case prior to trial.
No one connected with the court receives any part of a fine. All fine money is deposited directly with the city, with that portion assessed by the State being transferred accordingly on a routine basis.
To help facilitate the disposition of a case, one may resolve a citation by mail or online without need for appearing in person before the judge. Pleadings include either “Guilty,” wherein one admits to violating the law and having no lawful defense or excuse for committing the act or, “No Contest,” wherein one does not admit guilt or innocence, but rather simply wishes not to contest the State’s charges. A plea of “Not Guilty” is a denial of guilt or an assertion of a lawful defense and, therefore, the State must prove at a trial the necessary allegations beyond a reasonable doubt.
Any individual may hire an attorney for legal representation, but the Court is not required to provide legal council.
Some citations may be dismissed by the Court without an appearance. However, there may be an administrative fee assessed in lieu of the fine. Examples include citations for failure to maintain proper insurance, expired or no driver’s license, failure to change address and/or defective equipment.
If desired, one may qualify for Deferred Adjudication, an informal probation for a specified time, usually 90 days.
One may also qualify for a dismissal of charges via a Driver’s Safety Course. A reduced administrative fee of $144 would be assessed, $169 if in a school zone. The class may be through an in-person class, at-home video or through an internet access. It must, however, be a Texas approved course. The fee for the course will normally be around $25 to $35 and would be paid directly to the class provider. Three months would be allowed to take the class and forward the original certificate of completion to the court.
Contact the court to determine if one qualifies for any of the above described dismissal options.
By State law, holders of a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) do not qualify for either the Driver’s Safety Course or Deferred Adjudication.
An additional method allowed for disposition of a case would be through a payment plan. The time frame allowed will depend upon the fine assessed, normally it would be three months. By State law, there will be a one-time $15 time payment reimbursement fee assessed for any plan in excess of 30 days.
The payment plan option must be requested and an agreement setting forth the details of the plan must be signed in order to qualify.
Failure to make timely payments according to the written payment plan, in full, may result in the citation being referred to a collection agency, with an additional fee equal to 30% of the total accrued balance being added; a hold being placed on one’s license, with an additional administrative fee of $30 being added; and/or a warrant being issued for arrest, with an additional $50 warrant fee being added.
If one chooses to dispose of a case via payment, any of the following payment options will be accepted:
• Payment in person at the Rusk Municipal Court located within city hall at 205 S. Main, Rusk, TX.;
• Payment by credit card over the internet (contact the court for additional information); or
• Payment by mail to the Rusk Municipal Court at the above address, using a personal check, cashier’s check or money order. Do not send cash through the mail. The Court will not be responsible for lost cash.
A $30 administrative fee will be assessed for any returned check and a criminal complaint may also be filed should a check be returned unpaid for any reason.
Any request for a continuance must be in writing, stating good cause for the continuance, and filed in a timely manner so that it can be reviewed and a ruling issued at least one week prior to the hearing date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.