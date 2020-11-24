The Rusk Chamber of Commerce opens the Christmas season with their Hometown Christmas Experience Saturday, Nov. 28. From 2-7 p.m. on the downtown Square, residents can enjoy live entertainment featuring local artists, an antique car and bike show, eat at food trucks, shop at vendor booths or enter the cornhole tournament or toy run. The official tree lighting ceremony will take place at 6 o’clock that evening.
Entry fee for the bike and antique car show toy run is a $10 new toy and two canned good items or $15 donation to benefit Rusk’s Dream Tree and The Good Samaritan. The show begins at 2 p.m. with the toy run starting at 3:30 p.m.
Contact the Rusk Chamber or Cynthia Kline at (936) 631-1654.
The cornhole tournament is separated into two divisions, competitive and backyard. The entry fee for the competitive division is $40 and $20 for the backyard division. Registration begins at 10 a.m. the day of the event, with double-elimination tournament play starting at 11 a.m. Cash prizes will be awarded to first and second place in each division.
For more information, contact Cameron Taylor at (903) 504-2400.
The Rusk Christmas parade, “Lights! Santa! Action!, is slated for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1. Official entry forms can be obtained from Alyssa Walley at alybeesflowers@yahoo.com.
The Birmingham Forest Golf Club is hosting a Mulligan Open Scramble Saturday Dec. 5. Play begins at noon for nine holes. Teams will be assigned on the day of the scramble. The entry fee is $15 plus a teddy bear. Teddy bears will benefit CASA of Trinity Valley.
For more information, contact the Birmingham Forest Golf Club at (903) 683-9518.
Those who enjoy decorating their homes and yards for the Christmas season are encouraged to join in the inaugural Rusk Chamber of Commerce decorating contest. This is an opportunity to spread a little holiday cheer and earn some recognition for the effort.
The contest is open to businesses and residents. To enter, email name or business name along with the address to info@ruskchamber.com. There is no fee to enter. All entries must be received by 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11.
Members of the Chamber’s Christmas Committee will choose the top three which will be announce Friday, Dec. 18. Winners will receive a yard sign and certificate to display.
For more information, email info@ruskchamber.com or call (903) 683-4242.
The Cherokee Civic Theater will present Miracle on 34th Street the Play at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 11th and 12th and at 2 p.m. Dec. 13. The play is directed by Serena Bemis and produced by Kendy Cabrera. Tickets are available online at cherokeetheatre.net or by phone, (903) 683-2131.
