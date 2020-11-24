Jacksonville, TX (75766)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Heavy downpours are possible. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Heavy downpours are possible. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.