The city of Rusk has partnered with Republic Services to provide recycling services to residents. On Monday, Nov. 2, a recycling bin was made available at the Rusk City Civic Center, 555 Euclid Street.
The container will be available for a probationary period to determine if it can be used responsibly or will be abused, according to City Manager, Amanda Hill.
Recycling items allowed include cardboard, newsprint, magazines, office paper, aluminum, tin and steel cans, and certain plastics.
Cardboard boxes be broken down before placing in the recycling bin. Food cans should be rinsed and the labels removed. Plastic containers should also be rinsed.
No glass or motor oil containers are allowed.
Plastic grocery sacks should be returned to grocery stores and not placed into the container. No laundry or grocery bags or plastic packing material is permitted.
The container has been placed in a lighted area as a safety measure, according to Hill.
For questions, call (903) 683-2213 or (903) 986-5324.
