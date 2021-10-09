According to the CDC, almost 71,000 deaths occurred in 2019 in the United States due to drug overdose. Over 70% of those deaths involved an Opioid. From 2018 to 2019, the largest increase in death rates involving synthetic opioids occurred in the West (67.9%).
With more than 20 years experience in law enforcement, Rusk Police Chief Jeremy Black has learned being proactive is more effective than being reactive.
On the heels of National Night Out, the men and women of the Rusk Police Department are partnering with the community to help combat this crisis. Community collaboration is key to reducing these numbers in our own areas.
The Rusk police department is excited to announce that a permanent Prescription Drug Drop Box has been placed in the lobby of the Rusk Police Department for citizens to bring their unwanted and/or unused prescription medications. The more of these drugs that can be removed from the street and properly disposed of equals more drugs out of the hands of children.
Take the following steps to help prevent misuse and abuse of prescription drugs:
Take medications only as prescribed
Do not share prescription drugs with anyone
Store your drugs safely
Properly dispose of unused prescription drugs
Currently there are only 2 Rx drug drop boxes in Cherokee County. (http://easttexasrx.com)
Rusk Police Department
DEA National Take-Back Event
Saturday, Oct. 23
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Texas National Bank parking lot,
484 N. Main Street
