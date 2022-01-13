Rusk Police Department recognized by KETK/Peters Chevrolet

KETK News and Peters Chevrolet recognized the Rusk Police Department for its outstanding service to the community on Thursday. The special recognition was a part of the KETK Gives Back program.

RUSK — The Rusk Police Department was recognized by KETK News on Thursday for its continued service and fearlessness in serving and protecting the citizens of Rusk.

Rusk Police Department members were treated to lunch, courtesy of Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Dodge Ram Fiat of Longview, as a reward for going the extra mile in performing their respective duties.

The special recognition was a part of KETK's on-going “KETK gives back” initiative.

In an interview with KETK, Rusk Police Chief Jeremy Black said his department is all about helping the citizens of Rusk, regardless of what the need is.

A member of the KETK news team was in Rusk on Thursday to make the presentation in front of the police station.

