The Rusk Police Department is completing an investigation into the death of a local resident, which has been ruled a suicide.
Officer Ryan Gummer was dispatched by Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Communications to an area near the intersection of Pecan St. and Gifford St. regarding a suspicious vehicle, at approximately 1:12 a.m. Wednesday, according to a statement by RPD.
Once on site, Gummer located the pickup truck and discovered the sole occupant was suffering from a gunshot wound. He immediately summoned emergency medical assistance and law enforcement
backup and then engaged in life saving medical aid. Emergency medical services took over life-saving efforts upon their arrival and the victim was later care-flighted to UT-Health Tyler.
Neighborhood witnesses were interviewed and evidence was recovered, including surveillance
video, photographs and a handgun from within the vehicle. Additionally, evidence was recovered
from the victim by RPD officers at UT Health Tyler Hospital.
The victim, a 30-year-old man, was pronounced dead at 5:12 a.m. by Smith County Justice of the Peace Mitch Shamburger. The next of kin have been notified.
Based on the evidence and the investigation, Judge Shamburger has ruled the cause of death to
be trauma from a gunshot and the manner of death has been ruled a suicide.
The deceased, when found, was not parked at his own residence or at the home of any family member, to his knowledge, said Interim Chief of Police Rick Pippins.
While there was no suicide note left behind and Rusk police are continuing the investigation, Pippins does not believe there is anything to suggest there will be any change in the determination regarding the manner of death.
