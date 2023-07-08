Rusk Police warn of telephone scam aimed at senior citizens

RUSK - The Rusk Police Department has issued a warning to the town's residents concerning potential telephone fraud surrounding Medicare card numbers.
A caller asks if the individual has received their new Medicare card for the year. The caller then states that information from the card needs to be verified.
Citizens are advised to not give out any information over the telephone. Hang up at once.
Giving out personal information over the telephone can subject a person to identity theft.
Government agencies will never ask for money or personal information via the telephone or by email.
If you believe you have been the victim of a scam, please contact www.reportfraud.ftc.gov
For identity theft instances, contact identitytheft.gov
