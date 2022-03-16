The Rusk city council voted to refinance the 2013 bonds, awarding the $4,675,000 General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2022, to American National Bank of Texas.
The council received a report from Steven Adams, with Specialized Public Finance, Inc., regarding the bond refinancing at the March 10 meeting. Two refinancing options were presented, a level savings rate and an accelerated savings rate. The level savings rate would result in a savings value of $425,512 over the life of the transaction, according to Adams. The accelerated savings would see a net value savings of $401,774.
The city chose the accelerated plan which would allow the city to receive more cash up front for use for other city projects.
Council approved a motion to advertise for a Request for Quote for engineering services related to the drilling of a new city water well. The new well will be funded by American Recovery Act Funds.
In a related item, council authorized the expenditure of $58,000 for repairs to existing well 4, one that is currently pumping sand. The decision was based on the quote coming in lower than the expected $100,000 range and the possibility of over $50,000 a month payments if it became necessary for the city to purchase water from Rusk Rural Water Supply.
Two agenda items were requested by council to be rebid. The first, the removal of seven trees on city-acquired property at 155 Reeder, received a single bid of $7,350. The second, the demolition and removal of a structure on the same property, received no bids.
An interlocal agreement with Cherokee County was approved by council and is pending approval by county commissioners. The agreement would allow the county to provide equipment and operators to aid the city in resurfacing two sections of Fire Tower Road. The city will purchase and provide the materials.
Other items approved by council included the investment policy and consent agenda.
The council reconsidered and discussed the civic center fees as requested by members of the community. However, council members were unable to come to a decision during the meeting and they chose to hold a workshop to further discuss the issue.
Councilman Walter Session announced after two years of cancellations due to COVID-19, there would be a Juneteenth celebration this year to include a parade, picnic and program.
