On February 17, 2021, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required the City of Rusk, PWS # 0370003 to issue a Boil Water Notice (BWN) to inform customers that due to the presence of contaminants or an interruption in service, water from the system must be boiled prior to consumption.
The system has taken the necessary actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate the Rusk city water no longer requires boiling as of Tuesday, Feb. 23.
For questions, contact Thomas Thompson Utilities Director at (903) 683-2321 or City Hall at (903) 683-2213.
