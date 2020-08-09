KILGORE – Although there won’t be an in-person graduation ceremony this month due to COVID-19 safety measures, Kilgore College is recognizing – through social media and on the college’s digital sign – 263 students who are candidates for summer graduation, including Justin Beamer of Rusk.
Of the 259 graduation candidates, 277 degrees and certificates are set to be awarded
Graduation candidates’ names will be scrolled on the college’s digital sign on Highway 259 on the Kilgore campus through Aug. 9, along with submitted photos of graduates.
“The graduation experience is very important to our students, and we want to do everything we can to appropriately celebrate our graduates,” said Chris Gore, dean of enrollment management and student success.
