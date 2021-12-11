The residents of Rusk congregated on the Square and around the downtown area to view the annual Christmas parade Tuesday, Dec. 7. Temperatures dropped into the 40s, cooling the evening enough to create a holiday atmosphere.
Jeanie Swink was selected to serve as Grand Marshal of the 2021 Christmas parade with a theme of Rusk Around the Christmas Tree. The event featured over 30 entries, each vying for one of the three awards.
The title of Most Original went to by Baugh’s Farmers Market. Rusk Elementary won Best Lighted and the city of Rusk earned Best Decorated. Honorable mentions went to KOA Rusk Holiday and Oakland Missionary Baptist.
“This year’s entries made the decision making hard on the judges, which I’m glad I didn’t have to make,” said Leilani Sales, Rusk Chamber of Commerce manager. “I also see the hard decision making for the judges as a great thing because it means everyone brought their ‘A’-game and got into the festive spirit for this year’s parade. If we could have given everyone an award, I’m sure we would have.”
