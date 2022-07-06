The Fourth of July was celebrated in downtown Rusk with a parade around the city square, raffle drawings and a firefighters’ competition, all sponsored by the Rusk Rotary Club.
In a ceremony before the parade, the national anthem was sung, TAPS was played, the Pledge of Allegiance recited and the mayor briefly addressed the gathered crowd. A single volley of gunfire shot by the Cherokee Volunteers then signaled the parade to begin.
Linard Dowling, who served as Grand Marshal of the parade, said it remains important that we hold public celebrations of Independence Day.
“It means freedom,” Dowling said. “It’s something that everybody’s got in common, is freedom.”
Dowling is a U.S. Army veteran who served from 1968 to 1970 in Vietnam.
One family, present to watch the parade, had come partly in honor of a family member Larry Moore, who died last November. Caren Moore, along with Caressa Simmons and grandchildren Rylee Boren, Piper Simmons and Presley Simmons attended both to celebrate Independence Day and in recognition of Larry Moore’s 27 years of service in the U.S. Navy.
Following the parade, the Rotary Club gave away free raffle tickets and drew for prizes from several local businesses, including O’Reilly Auto Parts, Dollar General, True Value, Brookshire Brothers, Harry’s Building Materials, Sonic, Subway, Taco Bell and McDonald’s.
An additional drawing was conducted for an AR-style rifle, a fundraising raffle supporting the Rotary Club. Rotary members support high school students through scholarships, host fan drives for those without air conditioning in their homes and provide Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners for the less fortunate. The winner of the fundraising raffle was David Thomason.
The final event on the square was the annual Gauge Lankford fireman’s Competition. Five teams, consisting of firefighters from Rusk, Alto and Gallatin, competed for trophies and bragging rights. Three rounds of a single event determined the winners.
The competition began with a team of three standing with their hands against the rear of a ladder truck. At the signal, one of the team connected a hose to the truck, another member connected the first hose to a second, and the final member of the team connected a nozzle to the end of the second hose. The water was then turned on and had to make it to the end of the line. Many children enjoyed the spray of water as teams completed the task.
The team to complete the task in the shortest time in each round became the winner of the round.
After determining winners of each round, the first place trophy was awarded to the team finishing with the shortest time overall.
The winning teams were Rusk Team 1, in a time of 8 minutes and 30 seconds; Alto, 9; and Rusk Team 2, 9:07.
