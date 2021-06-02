Members of the Rusk Rotary delivered a $400 contribution to the Good Samaritan Food Pantry Wednesday, May 26, on behalf of the organization.
Rusk Rotary donates to Good Samaritan
A graveside service for Gwenda Merle Gunn, of Beaumont, is scheduled at 2 p.m., May 25, 2021 at Jarratt Cemetery in Jacksonville. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Gwenda passed away on May 20, 2021. She was born in Ponta on September 14, 1935 to Travis …
