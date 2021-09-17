Rusk Rural Water SC issues boil notice

RUSK — The Rusk Rural Water Service Company, upon a recommendation from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), has issued a boil notice for a significant number of its customers.
Those living on FM 752, CR 1110, CR 2303, CR 2306, CR 2310, CR 2323, CR 2324, CR 2325., CR 2303 and CR 2404 are asked to boil their drinking water until further notice, or to purchase bottled water.
Due to conditions that have recently occurred, the TECQ has required the system to alert all its customers to not consume the water until further notice, as the water could contain harmful bacteria and other microbes.
Water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be brought to a vigorous boil and then boiled for two minutes, and then allowed to cool before being consumed.
Customers will be notified when it is safe to drink the water.
For questions, or to obtain more information, phone (903) 683-6178 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
