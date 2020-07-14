Rusk Rural Water Service to resume accessing late fees on Aug. 1

The Rusk Rural Water Service will resume charging late fees and locking meters for non-payment beginning on Aug. 1.

Throughout the last several months late fees and meter lockings have not taken place due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Rusk Rural Water Service Company officials would like to remind customers the importance of keeping their accounts current, so that there is not a disruption in service.

For more information, or questions, phone Mike Hamilton. General Manager (903) 681-6178.

