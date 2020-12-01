The inaugural Hometown Christmas Experience organized by the Rusk Chamber of Commerce, originally slated for Nov. 28, has been rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5.
The Chamber released a statement Thursday, Nov. 26, indicating the cause for the postponement was due to rain.
The Christmas tree lighting ceremony, originally slated for 6 p.m. during the Hometown Christmas Experience, is now scheduled for 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, prior to the annual parade.
The parade, set to begin at 6 p.m., has the 2020 theme, “Lights! Santa! Action!”
“Our goal for the Hometown Christmas Experience was to create an event which allowed the community to come together and celebrate the joyous Christmas season,” read a portion of the release.
“The other events, including the Christmas Bazaar will be rescheduled to Saturday, Dec. 5. There will be an array of vendor booths with something for everyone, so come ready to shop and to support small business.”
Events slated for the Hometown Christmas Experience include vendor booths, food trucks, concerts featuring local artists, an antique car and bike show and toy run.
The bike and car show begins at 2 p.m. with the Toy Run starting at 3:30 p.m. Entry fee for the toy run is a $10 new toy and two canned good items or a $15 donation to benefit Rusk’s Dream Tree and The Good Samaritan.
For more information on the Toy Run, contact the Rusk Chamber of Commerce at (903) 683-4242 or Cynthia Kline at (956) 651-1654.
For more information on other Hometown Christmas Experience events, contact the Rusk Chamber of Commerce at (903) 683-4242 or info@ruskchamber.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.