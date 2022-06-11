The Rusk school board approved a $30 an hour rate of pay for drivers of specified bus routes at the June 6 meeting.
“Sometimes we have a difficulty finding bus drivers for our after school tutorials and our summer school,” said Stacie Young, Rusk ISD Chief Financial Officer. “One way we are going to help out with summer school and Eagle Camp tutorial routes only, is by providing a pay increase for those routes.”
The increase in pay will be covered by Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III funds, beginning this summer through the 2023-2024 school year, when the ESSER III grant ends.
“For those bus drivers driving those routes, we would like for those drivers to receive $30 an hour,” Young said.
Trustees authorized the elimination of the Pre-K 3 class, taught by RISD staff, and the creation of a class for autistic students on the G.W. Bradford Primary.
“We’re going to have plenty of classrooms for Pre-K 3 through Head Start, so we don’t see that being an issue. It’s just a better utilization of our classroom space, our staff and better structure for our kids,” Superintendent Grey Burton said. “This will go into effect for the 22-23 school year.”
Other items approved by the board included:
• New Health materials for the 2022-2023 school year, as recommended by the School Health Advisory Council;
• Revisions to board policy;
• A budget amendment for 2021-2022; and
• The consent agenda, consisting of previous meeting minutes and financial updates.
Information items presented included board training, locker room renovation updates, a review of monthly expenditures, notice of receipt of audit engagement letter and a discussion of property values.
Rusk ISD board meetings are normally scheduled at 6 p.m. the second Monday of the month at the Training Center, 199 Eagle Drive.
