The Rusk Independent School board approved the District of Innovation Plan for April 10, 2022 through April 9, 2027, with a few changes from the previous five-year plan.
Teaching contracts will calculate contracted days for teachers that align with the 75,600 minutes required of students, decreasing teacher contracted days with no effect on salaries. The new plan allows the district to extend the amount of probationary time for new hires from one year to two. The district will also be allowed to self-certify teachers when no certified candidate applies for an open position. The District of Innovation Plan is located on the school website, ruskisd.net, under the About Us tab.
Trustees adopted the 2022-2023 district calendar. It has been posted to the district website. It can be located by choosing the About Us tab, then the District Calendar link. The current calendar is displayed, but a link to the 2022-2023 calendar will allow users to view the new calendar, as well as download or print it.
The board canceled the May 7 election during the March 21 meeting. The cancellation is a result of uncontested races. The only people to file for a place on the ballot were the three members due for reelection; Tracy Session, Oliver Sturns and Jake Ocker. All trustees serve at-large for three-year terms.
Two bids were received related to the purchase of new school buses. Trustees opted to acquire two buses from Thomas Build Buses, which submitted the lower bid. Both buses will be equipped with air conditioning and Cummings engines. The cost per bus is $107,450, or a total of $214,900, which will be paid with Elementary and Secondary School Grant funds. The buses will be available for use in the 2022-2023 school year.
Trustees also approved the consent agenda, consisting of previous meeting minutes and the financial update.
Informational reports included an update by Superintendent Grey Burton regarding drill team tryouts.
He said there were 30 applicants who were learning a routine this week, with tryouts to take place Friday, March 25. As a part of the candidate process, students wishing to participate would have to obtain two teacher recommendations and meet attendance and grade requirements as well as be able to learn the dance routines. It was unknown how many would be chosen for the drill team.
Burton also mentioned to trustees that he was considering a possible new position, a district community liaison. This individual would serve as a resource for parents, defining school and administrative jargon, explaining processes and procedures to allow parents to better participate in the education of their children and directing people to the correct them for specific concerns. The new position is in the investigation stage only. There was no vote to create such a position.
Board member Montie Sunday was unable to attend the meeting.
Rusk ISD board meetings are normally scheduled at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month.
