The Rusk Independent School District Board of Trustees received a legislative update from Region 7 Field Service Agent Randy Perry during the Nov. 8 meeting.
The update focused on the numerous bills related to education that passed during the 87th Texas Legislature. Perry noted 1,093 educational bills had been tracked. Of those, 116 passed with 113 signed into law and three vetoed. He stated the public schools were fully funded at a cost of $19.2 billion, 40% of the state’s overall budget.
Among the bills discussed was HB 4545, regarding testing and Accelerated Learning Committees.
“The commissioner estimated that we had a three-month gap between where the kids should be and where they are. If you are in a district that had virtual learning all year long, the bigger the gap you had. What we did find is there is no substitute for that teacher in that classroom,” Perry said. “House Bill 4545 is to make sure that all districts are doing everything they can to make sure the kids don’t fall behind.”
The legislation detailed the number of hours for accelerated learning, group size, when a student can be removed from accelerated instruction and mandates students not be pulled out of recess or PE for such instruction.
“Here’s another one that’s good for our rural districts. You can add agricultural education to your elementary campus,” Perry said of Senate Bill 801.
Perry referred to SB 1697 as “interesting.” It allows parents to decide to retain a student in pre-kindergarten through third grade by submitting a written request.
SB 776 mandates UIL create an adaptive sports program to allow more students to participate.
These bills were among approximately 20 covered in the meeting. The subject of others included various funding, virtual instruction, the work of counselors, academic advising for dual credit students and online assessments.
The trustees approved the consent agenda, in whole, which consisted of minutes of the previous meeting, financial update and tax roll certification.
The board acknowledged the retirement of Betty Collins, Director of Instructional Programs, who has served the district 34 years.
“It’s exciting for me,” Collins said. “I’m going to miss everyone, though.”
