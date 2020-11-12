CORRECTION: The closure of G.W. Bradford Primary School in Rusk affects two days of school this week and all of next week's attendance, prior to the Thanksgiving break.
The G.W. Bradford Primary School in Rusk has closed the campus and switched to virtual learning beginning today, until after the Thanksgiving Holiday. The closure is due to a large number of staff begin quarantined with COVID-19, according to a release from the school.
Students will be able to return to school Monday, Nov. 30. With the week of Nov. 23-27 being scheduled for the Thanksgiving holiday, this effects only two instructional days.
“I regret this being such short notice, but we lost a significant number of staff today. Ipads and instructional material will be sent home with students,” Principal Chrystal Nichols stated Wednesday afternoon.
The district is still providing lunch and breakfast for students on a first come, first served basis. Families of students attending Bradford Primary may pick up meals at Rusk Elementary, 300 Henderson St., from 12:45 to 1:15p.m. each day school is in session.
