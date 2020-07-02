RUSK – As the district prepares for a new school year, Rusk ISD officials are assessing families' needs and looking at alternative plans for education that will be based on the latest stages of COVID-19 spread.
“Our decisions in implementing health measures will be guided by medical professionals,” RISD Superintendent Grey Burton said in a letter to families. “Our job is to protect every individual person in our school system, and we will do that by using medically endorsed best practices.”
The letter – released earlier this week – discusses different options school officials are considering for the upcoming school year, set for the second week of August.
“We won't have any specific details until the TEA (Texas Education Agency) releases their guidelines,” Burton said. “It will depend on the spread of the virus. We do know school will resume in the fall.”
Three alternate plans are being considered, in the event “that we may need to switch plans during the year if students or campus staff contract the virus,” he said.
Built around health protocols and sanitizing measures outlined by the district – which follow state and local directives – Rusk ISD's options include:
• Plan A, a traditional instructional day.
• Plan B, a hybrid model that figures in minimum social distancing measures. This plan proposes two groups of students who alternate between on-campus and virtual instruction – two days of traditional learning, two days of virtual learning – with another day set aside to assist students needing help or additional instruction for that week's lessons.
• Plan C, a completely virtual education platform.
Acknowledging that some homes do not have internet access, district officials are working with the state “to improve or provide this access to families,” Burton said.
Currently, a survey of RISD families is underway, helping the district to better assess needs.
Feedback is sought on families's recent experience during the school shut down due the pandemic, as well as seeking out needs and concerns.
Information will be used by the district in planning the upcoming school year, slated for Aug. 12, according to a post on the RISD Facebook page.
Questions range from the campuses students attended to families' comfort level with their children returning to the classroom in a regular setting. Data also is being complied about access to internet service to help the district navigate a plan for virtual learning, if needed.
Another subject is bus transportation and the challenges limited capacity on school buses may pose for students.
Links to the stakeholder survey can be found on the district website – www.ruskisd.net – as well as on its Facebook page, “Rusk Independent School District.”
