Citizen’s 1st Bank provided a luncheon reception for those associated with the Rusk State Hospital and its renovations, following the topping off of the new patient building. The final beam, adorned with signatures of the construction crew, Heath and Human Services Commission employees and local officials, was set in place Thursday, Feb. 24.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, State Senators Robert Nichols and Bryan Hughes, and Michelle Foster, Rusk State Hospital Superintendent, were among the dignitaries in attendance.
Charles Hassell, Executive Vice President and Director of Citizens 1 Bank, who also serves as president of Rusk Industrial Foundation and Rusk Economic Development Corporation, served as moderator for the event.
“It is my honor today to welcome you as we celebrate the topping off and the renovations of the Rusk State Hospital, especially the new 200-bed patient hospital and administration building. Thank you for taking time to join us and be a part of the 100th year culmination of ever-improving state mental health in Rusk,” Hassell said.
“Citizens 1st Bank and the city of Rusk are pleased to honor the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, The Rusk State Hospital and the many partners that work to improve mental health and have helped us with this massive improvement to facilities here in Rusk.
“We especially thank Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and our very own Sen. Robert Nichols for making this dream-come-true investment into the Rusk State Hospital, Cherokee County.”
Rusk Mayor Ben Middlebrooks read a proclamation from the city, a portion of which stated, “his service and dedication of the city of Rusk, the Rusk State Hospital, Cherokee County and the great state of Texas are valued by the citizens and Rusk State Hospital staff and clients.”
Middlebrooks presented a framed copy of the proclamation to Patrick along with the key to the city.
Nichols related how state senators would receive pleas for funding every two years.
“That was kind of the baton that was passed from state rep to state rep and state senator to state senator,” he said. “The baton was passed to me in 2016 and as I studied the hospital and went out there and looked around, I’m seeing this is not going to work. The facility will no longer comply to the rules. Many of them are falling down and it’s going to be extremely expensive to fix that campus.”
Nichols then spoke of the process of discussions and how events aligned to eventually result in the development of the state hospital system modernization plan.
The Rusk State Hospital, one of 10 HHSC operated facilities, was included in the modernization plan. Specific plans for the Rusk State Hospital included the demolition of seven buildings, the construction of a new administration building and construction of a new patient living space. The new patient building will consist of a 100-bed maximum security and a 100-bed non MSU hospital.
The new facility will consist of three levels totaling 227,368 square feet. The design features outdoor spaces, activity rooms, dining area and use of abundant natural light. Shared amenities include art rooms, music room, greenhouse, theater, barber shop, therapy rooms, library and a computer lab, among others.
Renovations at Rusk State Hospital began in January 2020. Along with normal construction operations, the site also underwent an archaeological and historical investigation. Various administrative operations began moving into the newly completed administration building Sept. 7, 2021.
The 200-bed patient facility was reportedly on track, as of late January, to be completed in April 2023.
