Following the successful launch of the Rusk TJC Citizens Promise scholarship program in 2014, the ninth group of Rusk High School seniors is preparing to join the Tyler Junior College freshman class of 2022.
The Rusk TJC Citizens Promise, one of the earliest Promise programs in the United States and the first such initiative in Texas, covers up to $4,000 per year for two years at TJC. In addition to graduating in the top half of their class with a minimum 2.5 GPA, qualifying students must also reside in Rusk ISD and must have attended Rusk High School for grades 11 and 12.
The Rusk seniors are usually presented during a special ceremony in the RHS auditorium; however, due to COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, this year’s 59 seniors were honored individually in the RHS library.
Eligible students are: Jorryn Anderson, Trinity Asberry, Emma Bayless, Wade Beathard, Elisha Blankinship, Dallas Bouman, Reagan Bradley, Makenna Burkhalter, Tristan Clay, Treyt’n Devereaux, William Dotson, Abraham Flores, Kayley Foreman, Kelsey Fuller, Maddison Garner, Albert Gonzales, Jenna Goodwin, Ally Gray, Victoria Green, Harlea Haynes, Chevy Hill, Trinity Hood, Kimberly Hoover, Lillian Jones, Kenyada Kincade, Zachary King, Alli Kozlovsky, Collin Lofton, Faith Long, Kristen Long, Ruth Loredo, Ethan Martin, Cameron May, Brandy McClure, Damian Mendez, Camryn Middlebrook, Raven Moore, Jazmyne Morrison, Raygan Pate, Chris Perez, Marissa Perry, Deanna Rayson, Esther Reifel, Dakota Roach, Leslie Sanchez, April Sanchez, Roberto Santaolaya, Lacy Smith, Collin Solomon, Lexie Stanley, A’niya Sutton, James Thompson, Emily Trowbridge, Jazmin Vences, Carolina Villa, Brynn Wick, Paden Wilcox, Wade Williams and Kara Wofford.
Megan Cumbee Burns, TJC’s manager of scholarships and the Rusk TJC Citizens Promise, who is also a 2006 Rusk High School graduate, keeps in contact with Promise scholars throughout their senior year at RHS and holds a series of workshops and meetings especially for the students and their parents, to ease their transition from high school to TJC. These workshops include FAFSA completion, college admissions application, scholarship application submission, and presentations on possible careers.
Once they arrive at TJC for their freshman year, Burns meets with the students monthly to help them figure out the next steps in their college journey after TJC, whether it’s completing a two-year degree or a certificate that will propel them directly into the workforce or gaining a strong common core foundation for a successful transfer to the university level.
The Rusk TJC Citizens Promise program is a partnership between TJC, the TJC Foundation, Rusk ISD, Citizens 1st Bank and the Perkins Family Foundation.
For more information, visit TJC.edu/RuskPromise.
