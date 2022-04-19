The Rusk city council is moving forward with plans to renovate the structure known as the Chapman building, located at 108 E. 5 St., with the intent of using it as a new city hall.
The council, having worked with architects on the design, authorized the city manager to request bids for the renovation work.
“The only change we were making to the second floor was a closet in the middle of the room would be knocked out to make a straight through hallway,” City Manager Amanda Hill said. The second floor remodel was removed from current consideration.
Councilwoman Frances Long, District 5, noted that the single change to the upstairs was estimated to cost $75,000, money saved by not including the second floor renovation at this time.
The city will share the ground floor with the municipal court and Rusk Economic Development Corporation. Rusk EDC has pledged $150,000 and the municipal court will pay $65,000 towards the cost of renovations.
Two bids were received in regards to the engineering service for the water well project, Brannon Corporation and KSA Engineers. Brannon Corp. was recommended by the scoring committee.
“Now we go out and negotiate with them, get a price, and see if we like it; if not, we move on to the second one,” Hill said.
Council elected to award the project to Brannon Corporation.
Other items approved by council included:
• An ordinance regarding revised Rusk Civic Center fees;
• Awarding tree removal contract to low bidder, Steve Cox, at a cost of $5,425;
• Changes to the city’s personnel policy;
• The consent agenda, consisting of minutes of previous meetings and financial reports.
Council did not hear the 2021 audit presentation as there was no representative present. Council also passed on awarding a bid for the demolition of the building at 155 Reeder Street.
The council recognized three citizens for aiding Rusk Police Officer David Heridia, with Mayor Ben Middlebrooks presenting them with Outstanding Citizen awards.
“These are presented with deepest gratitude for selflessly assisting a Rusk police officer and being instrumental in the outcome,” Mayor Ben Middlebrooks said.
Following a traffic stop on March 25, Heridia attempted to make an arrest, but the individual resisted. Jeffery Reed, Ryan Tandy and Colby Dement rendered aid and assisted in the arrest of the subject. Heridia was injured in the incident, but is now recovering, according to Police Chief Jeremy Black.
“It’s a lot better than when you see something, say something,” Middlebrooks said. “These guys actually jumped in.”
City Manager Amanda Hill presented Robbie Jack Parsons a plaque in honor of his retirement and his 35 years of service to the city of Rusk.
During the city manager’s report, Hill reminded the council and public that board appointments would be made in June, stating those interested in serving needed to turn in the appropriate applications soon.
She stated a new software program had been purchased for the municipal court which, although not paperless, would use less paper. She also noted the first events had been scheduled at Musick Park, previously known as Musick Field. A WWE midget-wrestling event is set for Friday, May 27. This is a ticketed event. This will be followed on Saturday, May 28, by a live performance by the band Blind Pursuit after Fair on the Square.
