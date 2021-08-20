The Rusk city council updated some of the city ordinances in a special-called session Tuesday, Aug. 17.
Council approved the adoption of the 2018 International Building Code and the International Residential Code, updating local ordinances from the 2003 code with which it had been complying.
The state legislature mandated municipalities update their code to at least the 2012 edition, but adopting the 2018 version was advantageous to the city and residents.
Some of the 2012 and 2015 edition regulations were rescinded in the 2018 version, including the associated fees, resulting in less cost when adopting the 2018 code, according to City Manager Amanda Hill.
“Most of the changes that take place between ‘15 and ‘18 don’t really apply to us,” Hill said. “Most of them apply to high-rise building, things above four stories, things that don’t really affect us. The things that do affect us, which are actually a good thing, they go back and rescind some of the stuff that happened in 2012 that they discovered didn’t work.”
Hill did state the city could adopt the 2021 International Code if they preferred, although she stated the code is so new the nuances were unknown.
“That edition was just released in ‘21 and usually the first year code officials send amendments where there is conflicts. They spend the first year amending it and making changes until they release the second addition,” Brandon Scarborough, Rusk Building Inspection and Code Enforcement, said.
When queried by Mayor Ben Middlebrooks, Scarborough said he was satisfied with using the 2018 code.
Scarborough mentioned the Insurance Services Offices score, a number rating the city from one to 10, with 10 being the poorest score.
“They (the differences between 2015 and 2018) are extremely good for y’all, the citizens,” he said. “The ISO rating being 10 for quite a while, being able to go to a six will help insurance rates dramatically also.”
If the city earns an improved score, it will result in lower insurance rates for individual residents. A representative with the Building Code Effectiveness Classification Group reportedly indicated in July that the city’s rating could improve to a six if the 2018 Edition was adopted.
Council also approved an ordinance amending sections of the city code of ordinances regarding regulation of pool halls and game room.
“We’re trying to be more business-friendly,” Hill said. “This is starting the steps of opening the door and changing some of these antiquated laws to try to get things set up to try to attract more business into town. The existing pool hall ordinance that was in here didn’t allow any alcohol, had some kind of weird hours.”
Changes in the ordinance will allow for alcohol to be served in pool halls, although there must be food involved which requires a food handler’s license.
Although District 3 Councilman Martin Holsome was not present, Hill related he had expressed an objection to the annual fees related to pool halls.
“I like having that yearly, because say somebody opens up a pool hall and they pay a one-time whatever and it ends up being trouble, trash and a problem. By the time they come to renew, it can be denied,” said Kendall Shoemaker, Councilwoman District 1.
Following discussion, the council chose to keep the stated fees as part of the ordinance.
No action was taken on the proposed ordinance regarding tiny homes or the minimum square footage for the various zoning related to housing.
Returning from executive session, council approved two items. The city accepted the donation of the Emmett Whitehead building, located at 190 N. Main, and authorized the city manager to negotiate the purchase of the Chapman building, 108 E. 5th Street.
The city intends to move city hall into the Chapman building and to eventually move the police department into the Whitehead building, according to Hill.
