RUSK – Local citizens are invited to take park in a Walk for Justice and prayer vigil to will help “unify the community for the fight against injustice,” 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 19, at the old Rusk High School, 301 Henderson St.
According to organizers – who are asking people to wear masks as part of health precautions taken against COVID-19 and to bring along bottled water – participants will process from the school, along Henderson and East 6th streets, with the procession culminating at the Cherokee County Courthouse Square.
In a stand against racism, “we will begin with a prayer, purpose and song, then conclude at the courthouse with a balloon release for the victims” who lost their lives due to police brutality, said Marcus Carter, event coordinator, who added that black food vendors are encouraged to participate.
For more information, contact Marcus and Krystal Carter at cartercatalyst@gmail.com or text 903-372-6880.
