Rusk's Lipe graduates from TJC Fire Academy

TYLER — Dakota Lipe of Rusk is one of 12 cadets that have recently graduated from the Tyler Junior College Fire Academy.
The cadets were about half way through the program when in-person classes were halted in March due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. During the shutdown cadets kept up with learning and completed testing online, as hands-on training was delayed for several weeks.
Members of the 17th academy class completed their live-fire training on May 22 and took their final exams on May 26, with all cadets passing their exams and graduating from the program.
“These cadets overcame great obstacles to complete this academy,” said Andy King, TJC Fire Academy director. “They are a resilient group, and I know they will do well in their fire service careers.”
Lindale's Jace Phillips was the class valedictorian and Byron Wade of Golden, Texas was the salutatorian.
Enrollment is now under way for the next fire academy class. The deadline for registering is Sept. 4.
For more information on the TJC Fire Academy, visit TJC.edu/FireAcademy.
