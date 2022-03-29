Jacksonville, TX (75766)

Today

Showers early, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 81F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then windy with periods of thunderstorms late. Low 62F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.