Jacksonville voters approve Proposition A, a measure allowing the city to sell or lease the property on Lake Jacksonville, sometimes referred to as Kiwanis Park. The city announced election results were 184 votes in favor and 107 against.
Two current council members ran unopposed to retain their positions. Mindy Gellock received 44 votes and will continue serving as District 2 councilwoman. Rob Gowin, having received 70 votes, will remain the District 4 representative.
Preliminary numbers in Rusk and New Summerfield elections have been released by the Cherokee County Election Department.
In Rusk, the incomplete count favors challenger Zack McNew over incumbent Martin Holsome as
District 3 Councilman. Absentee voting leaned towards Holsome two to one. Early votes favored McNew, 29 to 10, for an overall 30 votes, or 71.43%, to 12 votes (28.57%). With 16 of 18 locations reporting, McNew retains the lead, but the percentage has tightened, 55 (63.22%) to 32 (36.78%).
Early and absentee numbers indicate Frances Long will retain her seat as District 5 representative on the council, giving her a 32 to 12 lead over Kelly Clay. With 16 of 18 locations reporting, Long remains in the lead, although Clay’s numbers are closing in, 43 (58.11%) to 31 (41.89%).
Martha Neely, District 4, is running unopposed and garnered 20 votes in absentee and early votes and six additional votes among the locations counted.
Three of the four proposed changes to the Rusk city charter would pass, based on the preliminary tally.
Proposition A, changing the candidate residency requirement from six to 12 months prior to election has the greatest vote in favor, 171 to 44.
Proposition C would allow any registered voter in Rusk to sign a petition to recall any council member, including the mayor, but only residents of the district represented by a council member may vote in a recall election of that representative. This proposition is heavily favored, 157 to 51, in early returns.
Proposition D, which would allow a council member to be subject to only one recall election during a single term, is also favored in early counts, 131 to 74.
Proposition B, allowing a city manager to live outside the city limits as long as said manager remains inside the bounds of the Rusk school district, is facing a narrow loss in a 107 to 105 tally against.
New Summerfield ISD had five candidates vying for three places on the board of trustees. Preliminary numbers indicate the leading candidates are Gary Don Davis at 42 votes, or 35%, Joe Taylor with 40 votes (33.33%) and Lori Dawson with 37 votes (30.83%).
No numbers yet been posted by the Smith County Elections Department regarding the Bullard ISD Bond Election at this time.
