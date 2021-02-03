The students listed on the President's Honor Roll at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, are undergraduates who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours.
Students from Cherokee County named to the President’s List include Hailey McCutcheon of Bullard and Julia Morgan of Rusk.
The students listed on the Dean's List of Academic Honors at Sam Houston State University are undergraduates who have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 out of a perfect 4.0 in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours.
Students from Cherokee County named to the Dean’s List included Kalyn Chan of Alto and Jose Padron and Jayci Ray of Jacksonville.
Sam Houston State University is a four-year institution that offers over 90 bachelor’s degree programs, 55 master’s degree programs and 10 doctoral programs. SHSU continually strives to meet the needs of contemporary students, both traditional and online.
